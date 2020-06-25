USCG Launches Man-Overboard Search for LPG Tanker Crewmember

[Brief] The U.S. Coast Guard has launched a search for a crewmember of an LPG tanker who reportedly went overboard at a position about 400 miles east of Cape Hatteras on Wednesday afternoon.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard’s First District Command Center received a report that a man overboard had been reported aboard the LPG tanker Hellas Gladiator.

An Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules aircraft was launched to search for the missing crewmember. Two nearby good samaritan vessels were notified via the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue (AMVER) system and are also participating in the search.

The 2016-built Hellas Gladiator is a Malta-flagged LPG tanker operated by a prominent Greek shipping company. At the time of the incident, she was under way on a voyage from Freeport, Texas to Terneuzen, the Netherlands.