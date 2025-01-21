USCG Commandant Fired on Day Two of Trump Administration



The Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, Admiral Linda Fagan, was dismissed by the Trump administration this morning, January 21. The move comes just 31 months after Fagan was appointed as the first female to lead the service.

According to reports first airing on Fox News this morning, the new Trump administration is citing what it sees as a long list of failures. Fagan was reportedly dismissed by Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Benjamine Huffman with Fox citing border security, shortfalls in recruiting, and an overall failure in leadership which they assert has “eroded trust” within the ranks.

Fagan commissioned in 1985, was seen as a pioneering female in the service rising through the ranks when only a small number of females were in the U.S. Coast Guard. She rose to become Commandant in June 2022 which was hailed as a “historic event” for the service as the military expanded the role of females and diversity in its ranks.

In addition to its traditional counternarcotics mission and its maritime security patrols, Fagan took over as the Coast Guard continued to become more involved in international missions. USCG patrols were sent into the Pacific to build relationships with the island nations while cutters were also regularly deployed in the Middle East. The USCG made high-profile interdictions of drug smuggling from its joint operations with the U.S. Navy in Bahrain.

During her tenure, the USCG was confronted with significant issues including a growing decline in enrollment and shortfall in the ranks. In 2023, for example, it was said the USCG was short 3,500 servicemembers causing vessels to be idled. According to Fox, the shortfall is one of the issues being cited in Fagan’s dismissal with the Trump administration citing too much focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives (DEI).

The USCG and its academy were rocked in 2023 when CNN broke the story of “Operation Fouled Anchor” which covered up systemic charges of sexual abuse and misconduct at the academy and service. Fagan apologized but was grilled by Congress and accused of not taking a forceful enough response.

The new Trump administration is also citing failures by the USCG in its core mission of drug interdiction and stopping illegal immigration. They are asserting failures to intercept fentanyl and a lack of coordination with DHS to protect the U.S. maritime borders. This comes despite the USCG’s high-profile interdictions of drug smuggling in the Caribbean and on the Pacific Coast and regular efforts at stopping migrants in small boats.

She is also cited for the failures of the USCG efforts such as the development of the new class of icebreakers, cutters, and helicopters. The programs have been the focus of criticism by Congress and the Congressional Budget Office for cost overruns, poor management, and delays.

Fox cites unnamed sources at DHS saying that the Trump administration concluded, “Fagan has demonstrated leadership deficiencies, operational failures, and an inability to advance the strategic objectives of the Coast Guard.”

Admiral Kevin E. Lunday, Vice Commandant, is reported to have become the Acting Commandant. The Coast Guard has not issued an official statement as of Tuesday morning, but its website has already been changed removing Fagan. Lunday was elevated to his position as the 34th?Vice Commandant on June 13, 2024, after previously serving?as Commander, Atlantic Area. He is reported to have 37 years of Coast Guard service and is a career national security attorney.