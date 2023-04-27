US 5th Fleet: Iran Seized Marshall Island Registered Suezmax Tanker

US 5th Fleet identified the seized tanker as the Advantage Sweet registered in the Marshall Islands (Advantage Tankers file photo)

Iranian forces have reportedly today, April 27, boarded a tanker outbound in the Gulf of Oman. The U.S. Naval Forces Central Command for the U.S. Fifth Fleet issued a brief statement reporting that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) took control of the vessel early this afternoon local time after the vessel had transited the Strait of Hormuz.

The vessel is being identified as a Suezmax tanker Advantage Sweet, which according to Bloomberg was operating under charter to Chevron carrying a partial load of refined products loaded in Kuwait. The AIS signal is showing the vessel departed Kuwait on April 25 bound for Houston.

The Advantage Sweet is managed by a Turkish company, Genel Denizcilik Nakliyati for Advantage Tankers of Switzerland. Built in 2012, the vessel is 159,000 dwt and registered in the Marshall Islands. The IMO database shows the ultimate owners as a Chinese leasing company that is part of the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank.

The 5th Fleet reports the vessel issued a distress call during the seizure. The vessel’s AIS signal has been offline since around the time of the reported seizure. Security firm Neptune P2P Group puts the vessel’s last position approximately 40 nautical miles southwest of Bandar Jask, Iran.

“Iran’s actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability. The Iranian government should immediately releaser the oil tanker,” CENTCOM said in its statement. “Iran’s continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in the regional waters are a threat to maritime security and the global economy.”