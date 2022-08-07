Ukraine's Grain Exports Speed Up With Second Convoy

Star Helena, one of four vessels in the second convoy, gets under way Sunday (Oleksandr Kubrakov)

Traffic on Ukraine's grain export corridor is beginning to pick up in earnest, with multiple vessels inbound and outbound. On Sunday, the second multi-ship convoy departed Odesa and Chornomorsk carrying a combined total of nearly 170,000 tonnes of grain and edible oils.

The departing vessels included the Mustafa Necati, Star Helena, Glory and Riva Wind. Together, they bring the total number of ships to depart Ukraine with agricultural products to eight.

The first ship to leave Odesa - the Navoni - has been delayed in transit, according to Ukrainian Ambassador to Lebanon Ihor Ostash. She was originally headed for Tripoli, bringing a much-needed load of corn; however, shortly after Lebanese prosecutors released a Syrian ship carrying allegedly stolen Ukrainian grain, Navoni interrupted her voyage. She was waiting at anchor off Mersin, Turkey as of Sunday evening.

"The reception of the first ship loaded with corn from Odesa will be delayed. We are waiting for the completion of the negotiation process at the trade level," said Ostash. "Meanwhile, ships carrying unstolen Ukrainian grains are leaving Reni and Izmail ports [on the Danube], bound for Lebanon every week."

The bulkers Navi Star, Polarnet and Rojen departed Odesa and Chornomorsk on Friday, and they transited the designated route and passed through the Bosporus without incident. As of Sunday, all three were anchored off Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara, where the parties to the corridor agreement are carrying out inspections.

According to Ostash, another 20 bulkers carrying grain are still waiting to leave Odesa. The first inbound vessel to pass through inspection, the Fulmar S, has arrived in Chornomorsk to take on a load of grain.

"Our next step is to ensure the ability of Ukrainian ports to handle more than 100 vessels per month," Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a statement.