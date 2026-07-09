Ukraine Raises Tanker Tally to 35 Struck in 96 Hours

Ukraine is continuing its fierce pace of drone attacks, reporting it has now struck a total of 35 vessels in the Sea of Azov over 96 hours. It is part of a broader campaign targeting occupied Crimea and southern portions of the country.

While most of the targets have been smaller vessels in the Sea of Azov, the reports are citing two large tankers also stuck in the Black Sea. Greece’s Yasa Tankers confirmed that their vessel Yasa Polaris (158,200 dwt) was struck on July 7 while operating under charter to Chevron. The vessel was near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal in the Black Sea. The company told Reuters the tanker was empty and that the crew was uninjured. It said the damage was minor.

(Sea Baby attacking the tanker Blue on July 8)

The Security Service of Ukraine also reported an attack on a tanker named Blue (165,293 dwt). The vessel’s AIS signal last showed it in the center of the Black Sea, although it was transmitting that it was bound for Constanta, Romania. The vessel is Turkish-managed and has been sanctioned by both the EU and the UK. It is reported to be registered in Cameroon, but last year it falsely claimed flags in both Timor-Leste and Benin. Ukraine is saying the vessel sustained “significant damage” from one of its Sea Baby marine drones.

The overnight strikes in the Sea of Azov reportedly hit an additional 12 tankers, a dry cargo ship, and a tugboat. Commanders posted a list of the vessel names showing some repeats. It also listed off five dry cargo ships among the tally. They reported one tugboat and previously said one ferry was also hit.

12 More Tankers of russia’s Shadow Fleet Struck. USF Operators Continue to Disrupt Enemy Maritime Logistics



On the night of July 9, operators of the 1st Separate Center, the 20th Separate K-2 Brigade, the 412th Separate Nemesis Brigade, and the 413th Separate Regiment struck 12… pic.twitter.com/DZNZlFIASS — ???????? Unmanned Systems Forces (@usf_army) July 9, 2026

(Ukraine said 12 more tankers were hit in the Sea of Azov overnight, raising the tally to 35 vessels)

In total, Ukraine claimed attacks on 45 military targets overnight. It said that two oil terminals had also been struck, as well as an ammunition depot and communications towers. It said the terminals were being used to transship petroleum products for export and to supply Russian forces. Unconfirmed media reports are also saying that Russian air defense positions in Crimea had been struck and were on fire.

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Earlier reports this week had already indicated that Crimea was experiencing fuel rationing and rolling blackouts. Ukrainian officials said they were working to disrupt the Russian energy sector. President Volodymyr Zelensky had said they were launching a 40-day offensive, widely targeting energy in an effort to bring the war to an end.

Russia reportedly concentrated its most recent attacks on the region around Mykolaiv. Reports said the transportation infrastructure was heavily damaged, as well as a warehouse and multiple civilian buildings.

