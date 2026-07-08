Ukraine Hits Nine More Tankers as Attacks Intensify on Crimea

Commanders from Ukraine’s drone forces are reporting that they have now struck a total of 21 vessels in the Sea of Azov over the past 72 hours as part of a campaign targeting occupied Crimea. It comes as Ukraine established a new Deep Strike Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces to increase the pressure on Russian supply chains and key targets.

The latest strikes on July 8 hit a total of nine additional tankers. This is in addition to 10 struck on the prior two days, as well as one cargo ship and one ferry. The goal is to interrupt the flow of gasoline and supplies into Crimea.

Media reports said it has become like a “shooting gallery” for the drones. According to the reports, Russia had grouped the tankers in Taganrog Bay, which is in the northeast and the largest bay of the Sea of Azov. It appeared to have been a defensive move, with reports saying the Russian patrol ships had remained in port due to the threat from the drones.

Magyar’s update: the tanker hunt continues.



???? The USF Birds struck 9 more russian shadow fleet tankers during the night of July 8 in the Sea of Azov.



????? 21 vessels were hit over the past 72 hours: 19 shadow fleet tankers, 1 cargo ship, and 1 ferry in Kerch.



The operation was… pic.twitter.com/nWhJTU8vtQ — 414 Magyar's Birds (@414magyarbirds) July 8, 2026

The governor for the region reported that eight of the ships had been at anchor and two others were underway, sailing toward Rostov-on-Don. He claimed none of the vessels was loaded, but the crew had to be evacuated from one of the vessels. He said two people were injured in the attacks.

The Russians claimed to have downed around 70 drones that were attacking 11 districts of the Rostov Oblast.

Ukrainian commanders said it was part of a larger campaign that struck 53 military targets. They reported that six more electric substations had been hit in Crimea, saying the count has risen to 50 total between July 1 and July 8. The official report said “other sensitive targets” were struck with unconfirmed reports of explosions at an airfield in Crimea.

The attacks were concentrating on the power grid alongside the fuel supplies. Ukrainian commanders are saying that Crimea is already rationing fuel and living with rolling blackouts.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

Russia launched its own attacks with a total of 169 Shahed-style drones, as well as decoys and missiles. Ukraine claimed to have downed 139 of the drones in areas across the country, while five Iskander ballistic missiles struck four locations. At least 20 drones made it through and struck 11 locations, plus there were reports of debris from the intercepted drones. Officials reported the port of Odesa had been struck, killing four people and injuring six, as well as damaging the infrastructure.

It was the third time in a week that Kyiv was targeted. Russia reportedly launched multiple ballistic missiles into Ukraine’s capital.