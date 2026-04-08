Ukraine Claims to Have "Finished Off" Russia’s Last Kerch Strait Ferry

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (HUR) released details on its attack on Sunday night on what it says was Russia’s last operating ferry on the Kerch Strait. Ukraine has repeatedly targeted these vessels as part of its efforts to interrupt the flow of military equipment into occupied Crimea.

The report claimed that UAVs were used to “disable” the ro/ro rail/vehicle carrier Slavyanin (6,300 gross tons). Built in 1984, the vessel is 150 meters (492 feet) in length with the ability to transport rail cars and trucks as well as 12 passengers. It has been owned by the Russians since 2007 and under the Russian flag since 2021.

Russia was reported to be using the ferries to transport equipment as well as fuel, lubricants, weapons, and ammunition between the mainland and Crimea. The ferries were sailing between the Russian port of Kavkaz and Kerch in Crimea as an alternative to the Kerch Strait Bridge.

GUR special forces had previously targeted the ferry as part of an attack reported to have taken place on March 13/14. The Slavyania was reported to have been hit and disabled, while a second ferry, Avangard, was reported to have been damaged and out of service. Reports listed the Slavyania as in repair after the earlier attack.

Ukrainian forces reportedly hit the ferry again on April 5/6, and this time they claim they were successful in damaging the ship and that it was “put out of operation” following the strike. They claimed it was the last ferry operating on the route. Thermal imaging showed a fire and smoke rising from the ship.

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The ferries have been repeated targets for the Ukrainians. In May 2024, they struck both the Avangard and another ferry named Conro Trader. In July 2024, they struck the Slavyania, damaging the ship while it was at the port of Kavkaz. The following month, they again struck the Conro Trader, this time while it was carrying fuel cars, and reports said that it put the ship out of service. Pictures showed a large fire, and it has not resumed operation in nearly two years.

These latest strikes are part of Ukraine’s spring offensive. It has been focusing on the oil infrastructure, attacking both the terminals on the Baltic and Black Sea as well as other assets. It has also focused on Crimea, including an attack earlier this week on the Russian frigate Admiral Makarov. Reports are saying the warship sustained damage near the bow and its naval gun and sonar system.

