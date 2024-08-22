Video: Russian Kerch Strait Ferry Destroyed by Fire After Ukrainian Attack

Social media is widely showing pictures of a blazing inferno on a strategic Russian railway Ro-Ro ferry while docked today in Kavkaz port in Crimea. Russian media quickly blamed Ukraine which has frequently attacked the port and damaged the same ferry about 12 weeks ago.

The ferry Conro Trader (4,500 dwt) was built in 1978 by HDW Kiel in Germany and provides a key service moving rail cars with freight into Crimea. The vessel was reportedly loaded with up to 30 fuel tanks today when the explosion and fires began. The vessel was 358 feet (109 meters) in length.

Black smoking was billowing over the region and government officials on Telegram reported the vessel later sank at its pier. They were working to limit environmental damage.

Reuters is saying there were 17 crewmembers while Russian media is saying there were five crewmembers. Between two and three crewmembers are believed to be missing but the media is saying that the port had been safely evacuated and all port workers were safe. Special fire teams were fighting the fire. The Russian news outlet Tass is saying that the fire was contained to the ship and did not damage other parts of the port.

The port which is located on the eastern side of the Kerch Strait has been a frequent target of attacks due to its strategic location and role in cargo shipments. It lies between the Black Sea and the Azov Sea. On May 30, Ukraine reportedly struck the same ferry causing minor damage. Unconfirmed reports said Ukraine used a ballistic missile in the prior attack.

A month ago, on July 28, Ukraine damaged another critical ferry in the same port. The vessel, the Slavyanin, a 500-foot freight ferry, at the time was said to be the last large railcar-capable cargo vessel in the region. It was recognized as a key component of the Russian munitions supply chain for the occupied Crimean Peninsula.

After today’s attacks, there were reports that Russian officials closed the port and suspended traffic on the Crimean Bridge over fears of more attacks.