Philippine Coast Guard Helps Fight Major Fire Next to its Headquarters

On Saturday, the Philippine Coast Guard played a part in responding to a major waterfront fire in the Tondo district of Manila, providing support from the water side and helping administer first aid on shore.

At about 1450 hours on Saturday afternoon, a large-scale conflagration broke out in the Parola district of Tondo, Manila, located in between the Philippine Coast Guard's Manila station and the Manila International Container Terminal. The Parola Compound is a tightly packed low-income neighborhood, walled off from the road network and largely inaccessible by car, and firefighters spent hours attempting to contain the spread.

WATCH: Aerial footage shows the extent of the severe fire in Parola Compound, Binondo, District 3, Manila, on Saturday, May 23.



Task Force Bravo alarm requiring 28 fire trucks remains raised, with authorities coordinating with the Philippine Air Force for possible aerial… pic.twitter.com/2XdxG61LBn — NewsWatch Plus PH (@newswatchplusph) May 23, 2026

PCG servicemembers provided a physical bucket brigade to move water to the front lines of the fire. From the water side, three PCG RIB boats, two inflatable boats and a Metal Shark patrol boat responded to the scene, along with a local ferry boat and a fire boat from nearby Mandaluyong City.

Courtesy PCG

The blaze was declared out at last at about 0015 hours on Sunday morning. Despite the high population density of the area, no fatalities were reported.

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The fire has affected more than 7,000 people and 1,200 structures, according to Manila's fire inspectors. The city's mayor has pledged to provide housing for as many of the displaced residents as possible. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has also promised government aid; early deliveries include hygiene kits and about $160 in emergency food aid, and more assistance is coming, he said during a site visit Sunday.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and an investigation is under way.