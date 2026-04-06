Ukraine Strikes Frigate and Oil Terminal in Massive Attack on Novorossiysk



In what is being called one of the most ambitious attacks staged on the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Ukraine claimed a successful hit on one of the Russian frigates homeported in the region, as well as reports of extensive damage once again at the oil terminal. Russia is claiming to have shot down nearly 150 drones over a three-hour period, while reports said the frigate also used its air-defense missile systems.

Ukrainian officials leaked a series of videos showing the attack on the frigate, the Admiral Makarov, of the Project 11356 class. The 3,260-ton displacement frigate was commissioned in 2018 and had previously been ported at Sevastopol. It is 125 meters (409 feet) in length, with reports that it has a normal complement of 200 sailors. Ukraine claimed to have damaged the warship in a 2022 attack on Sevastopol and again in March of this year.

Images circulating online appear to show some damage to the vessel. The crew can also be seen on deck.

Visible drone impact on the Russian Project 11356 frigate which was struck tonight in the port of Novorossiysk. https://t.co/fqEJn192Zs pic.twitter.com/U2PZZvwXPv — Special Kherson Cat ???????????? (@bayraktar_1love) April 6, 2026

Ukrainian officials did not release full details on the attack and said damage assessments were still underway. They also reported targeting the Syvash, a self-elevating oil drilling platform that was in the Black Sea. Unconfirmed reports said Russia was using the platform for surveillance, communication, and intelligence gathering since the occupation of Crimea.

Ukraine did not confirm the latest attack on the oil terminal at Novorossiysk, but several videos are circulating online, reportedly showing large fires at the terminal. Ukraine has struck it four times in the past, starting last November, and the most recent was a month ago. Unconfirmed reports are saying the first pier is heavily damaged and that the second pier also sustained damage in the attack, which took place over about 1.5 hours.

Fragment of tonight’s drone attack on the Russian port of Novorossiysk pic.twitter.com/KWGWzIno4c — Special Kherson Cat ???????????? (@bayraktar_1love) April 5, 2026

It is a key oil terminal and would factor in Ukraine’s recent efforts to dramatically impact Russia’s oil economy. The terminals in the Baltic came under repeated attack at the end of March. Novorossiysk is the terminus for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. It is reported to represent as much as a quarter of Russia’s oil exports, handling the oil from the Urals, Siberia, and Kazakhstan.

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Reports are saying Ukraine launched at least 50 drones toward the oil terminal overnight. Russia has not confirmed the attack.

The Russian-installed governor of the region posted online, reporting power outages from the attack, and said at least eight people were injured. He claimed Ukraine had struck a residential building.