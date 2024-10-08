Ukraine Accuses Russia of Intensifying Attacks, Targeting Black Sea Ships

Over the past few days, Ukraine has experienced a series of intense Russian attacks including damaging two bulkers in port, killing one port worker, and injuring five crewmembers. Ukrainian officials are asserting that it is a new way of attacks focusing on shipping and the export infrastructure to damage exports and food security.

Ukraine’s military is reporting today that it shot down 18 Russian drones as well as two ballistic missiles while others alluded air defenses. The governor of Odesa reported the attack lasted over four hours with damage to civilian infrastructure, as well as a warehouse building that caught fire damaging trade equipment.

Russia also accused Ukraine of increasing its attacks. The Defense Ministry said Russian forces shot down 14 Ukrainian drones near the border as well as two others over the Black Sea. Ukraine is taking credit for attacks that resulted in fires at a major oil terminal in occupied Crimea. Russian statements confirmed a fire at the facility in Feodosia without acknowledging attacks from Ukraine. The facility was being used to supply fuel to the Russian forces according to media reports.

These came after attacks on two successive days on the port infrastructure around Odesa. Late on Monday, Ukraine says a Russian ballistic missile struck the Palau-registered general cargo ship Optima (5,800 dwt) which had arrived hours earlier in the port of Odesa. Regional governor Oleh Kiper wrote on social media that a 60-year-old Ukrainian port worker employed by a private company in the port was killed. The attack also injured five crewmembers from the vessel. Four received more serious injuries while one was said to be lightly injured.

The vessel which is managed from Greece and believed to be owned by Middle Eastern interests arrived to load food stuffs.

“Russia is attempting in this way to destroy shipping in the Black Sea guaranteeing food security,” charged Deputy Prime Minister Oleksik Kuleba. He wrote the consequences of the attacks would mean greater instability disrupting food exports.

Damage to the bridge of the Paresa which was hit by a missile while docked in Odesa (Ministry of Development)

Monday’s attack followed reports that another cargo ship, Paresa (6,900 dwt) was s truck by a missile on Sunday, October 6, while docked in Yuzhny (Pivdennyi). The vessel registered in St. Kitts and Nevis is also managed from Greece. It had loaded 6,000 tons of corn reportedly bound for Italy. None of the 15 crewmembers from Syria and Egypt were injured in that attack but the vessel sustained significant damage.

“This is already the twentieth civilian ship that has been damaged as a result of Russia’s attacks,” said Kuleba. He pointed to the missile strike on another bulker last month after it left port carrying wheat for Egypt. British analysts recently said it may have been targeted in haste or error by Russian forces. Another vessel docked in Odesa was also damaged during a Russian attack in late September. The Russian defense ministry has claimed that some of the vessels were carrying arms for Ukraine.

Ukraine however vows to continue the exports which are vital to its economy. The Ministry of Reconstruction highlighted that more than 2,500 ships carrying more than 70 million tons of cargo have left Ukraine’s ports in the 15 months since they opened the sea corridor after the collapse of the UN-brokered grain deal.

