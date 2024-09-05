UK Warns of Impostors Seeking Information from Vessels in the Red Sea

UK authorities overnight issued a warning to all vessels transiting the Red Sea of impostors seeking information from ships and demanding that they begin AIS transmissions. Vessels are being cautioned to use security protocols to confirm the identity of any contacts.

Since the conflict began in the Red Sea vessels have attempted to use their AIS transmissions to enhance security. Ships have displayed messages warning that they have security guards aboard or showing their nationality, the nationality of the crew, or the origins of their cargo. However, the most frequent technique is to stop transmissions while transiting the region to reduce the risk of being identified and the specifics of their location and destination.

In the new security warning, the UK authorities write that “UKMTO has been made aware of an entity declaring itself to be from the UKMTO and requesting vessels to switch on their AIS and provide present position update.”

Previous reports have said vessels were contacted with assertions that it was the Yemeni Coast Guard or other authorities demanding ship’s identities and ordering course changes toward Yemen. Past warnings advised crews to ignore these transmissions while this time UKMTO provides instructions on how masters should verify any calls.

This comes as the leaders of the Houthis issued a new threat. He said the group is preparing to mark “the anniversary of the prophet’s birthday,” which falls in two weeks on approximately September 20 as part of the month of Rabi Ul Awwal which should begin today with the citing of the moon. Abdul-Malik al-Houthi declared “The enemy will be surprised by unprecedented technologies on land as they were surprised at sea.”

Vessel transits of the area have reportedly increased but remain down by two-thirds versus a year ago. Maersk warned in a new update to customers that “the impact on maritime shipping and global supply chains continues to intensify.” They said, “The timeline for easing these disruptions and returning to 'normal' remains uncertain.”

U.S. officials this week vowed to continue the involvement of the U.S. Navy saying that it continues to degrade the Houthis’ abilities. At the beginning of the week, U.S. Central Command reported on two successive days destroying a missile system in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.