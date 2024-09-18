UK’s First LNG Dual-Ferry Ferry Bunkers Six Years Behind Schedule

The UK marked a milestone with the first bunkering of an LNG dual-fuel vessel built by a Scottish shipyard, although it was six years behind schedule and experienced a few more challenges. Construction of the two new Ro-Ro ferries for Scotland’s Caledonian Maritime Assets (CalMac) has turned into a political scandal, but at long last the first of the vessels is nearing delivery.

Last week, the cool-down process began for the LNG plant aboard the 7,000 gross ton ferry Glen Sannox. Builder Ferguson Marine in Glasgow points out that using nitrogen they were bringing the systems for the first time down to the negative 146 degrees needed to maintain the LNG operation. It took 4.5 days, but on Friday, September 13 the Glen Sannox was successfully fueled for the first time.

Ferguson Marine says a multinational team of engineers worked tirelessly to make it happen, but they encountered yet some more challenges. Andrew Milligan, head of engineering at the yard, said they dealt with the challenges but it has had a “knock-on-effect” on the next steps and handover schedule for the much-delayed vessel.

The bunkering was according to media reports two days behind the planned schedule putting additional pressure on the team to meet the deadlines. The handover is scheduled for September 30. When ordered and the work began in 2016 the target was for the first ship to enter service in the second half of 2018. Work was delayed by the pandemic and other challenges.

The launch of Glen Sannox was completed in November 2017 to great fanfare as the UK’s first dual-fuel passenger ferry. The ship can operate either on marine gas oil or LNG. It is 335 feet (102 meters) long with space for up to 127 cars and 1,000 passengers.

The second ship of the class Glen Rosa was launched in April 2024 (Ferguson Marine)

As the delays mounted on its schedule, the project became the focal point for political criticism for CalMac, which is government-owned, and for the Scottish government. There have been investigations. The cost of the vessels is now said to be three times the original budget with the final price tag for Glen Sannox projected at just under £150 million (US$199 million). The original price was estimated at £97 million.

The end is in sight for the project, but there are several more critical steps. Glen Sannox started her engines and went to sea for the first time in 2022 when she was moved to dry dock before returning to the yard. Now they must perform “load tests” on the propulsion system. The first phase is underway at the dock and if goes as planned by Friday, September 20, she should start two to three days of sea trials. They will be testing maneuverability and speed as well as the LNG systems. After the handover, she will undergo further trials and prep work by CalMac before she begins commercial service.

The project however is not over as Glen Sannox has a sistership, Glen Rosa. She finally headed down the ways in April 2024. Fitting out is underway with Ferguson Marine saying in April she was due for completion in September 2025.



