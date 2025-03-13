UK Pursues North Sea Incident Investigation as Court Extends Detention

As salvage teams are making headway in efforts related to the Stena Immaculate and the Solong, the UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch outlined the steps for the investigation. At the same time, a Magistrate’s Court extended the detention and questioning of the master of the Solong.

HM Coastguard reports little change in the situation aboard both vessels. The fires appear to be out on the tanker Stena Immaculate and it remains where it was anchored when it was struck by the containership.

“Small pockets of fire are still reported to be on the top deck of Solong,” HM Coastguard reported noting that crews continue to respond to the vessel. The containership continues to be held off the English coast in what they are calling “a safe location connected to a tug.”

Chief Coastguard Paddy O'Callaghan said: “Both vessels are presently stable and salvors have been on board to carry out initial damage assessments to secure future safe access to both ships,” in his end-of-day update on Thursday.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) reported earlier on Thursday that it was gathering preliminary information and interviews but was waiting while the prior has been to allow the emergency services to undertake their efforts and to secure the vessels. MAIB said it has been gathering witness accounts and obtaining digital data.

It also reported that the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Coast Guard had joined the efforts. In addition, the Marine Safety Investigation Authority of Portugal has also joined but MAIB reports it was agreed that the UK will lead the safety investigation with Portugal and the U.S. “acting as substantially interested states.”

Germany provided HM Coastguard with assistance including planes and drones for close-up inspections of both vessels (Havariekommando)

Humberside Police Detective Chief Superintendent Craig Nicholson however reported Thursday morning that the Magistrates’ Court had granted a 36-hour extension for the man they have in custody.

“Detectives are continuing to question him following his arrest on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision,” said Nicholson. “Extensive lines of inquiry by police into any potential criminal offenses which arise from the collision between the two vessels are ongoing, whilst partner agencies continue their own assessments of the incident.”

MAIB said when it is safe its teams would conduct a detailed inspection of both vessels and manage the retrieval of the Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) from both ships. In addition to gathering witness accounts, MAIB said its further investigation work will look to establish the navigational practices on board both vessels; the manning and fatigue management; the condition and maintenance of the vessels involved; and the environmental conditions at the time.

Inspection of the Stena Immaculate (Havariekommando)

This comes as speculation continues to grow on the repercussions of this incident. Marcos Alvarez, Managing Director, Global Financial Institution Ratings for the credit rating service Morningstar DBRS said they do not expect this to “materially affect the credit profile of marine insurers in 2025.” However, he notes that multiple insurance policies, including those for hull and machinery, liability, and marine cargo, will be activated. “We estimate that liability and salvage losses will exceed the cost of hull and cargo claims said Alvarez. Morningstar believes total insured losses in the range of $100 to $300 million will “remain manageable,” while noting the findings of the U.S. investigation into sabotage and the MAIB investigation could have “significant implications,” for handling any insurance claims for the incident.

The U.S. shipping company Crowley confirmed late on Thursday that the team from SMIT had been aboard the Stena Immaculate, but they cautioned it would take time to complete the assessment. They said a salvage and tow plan would be finalized with the appropriate authorities.

