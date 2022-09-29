UK Marks World Maritime Day With Funding Boost for Green Shipping

A previous winner of the competition, Artemis' proposal for a hydrofoiling electric CTV (Artemis)

To mark this year’s World Maritime Day, the UK government has announced funding for the third round of its clean maritime demonstration competition, which will invest up to $64 million in real-world demonstrations of clean maritime solutions. The contest provides funding for clean shipping technology projects with a total cost of between $1 million and $8.5 million.

“This World Maritime Day we’re announcing funding to harness the best innovations the UK has to offer – proving that tackling climate change can go hand-in-hand with business innovation, job creation and supercharging economic growth,” said Anne-Marie Trevelyan, UK Transport Secretary.

The new funding commitment follows the allocation of $220 million to support zero emission shipping and skilled maritime jobs as part of the UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) announced in March.

The funding commitment is in line with the theme of this year’s World Maritime Day, "New Technologies for Greener Shipping," celebrated on September 29. The theme reflects the need to support a green transition of the maritime sector into a sustainable future while also supporting the industry's people and stakeholders, according to IMO.

"These ambitions will benefit everyone. No one will be left behind," pledged IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim in an annual video address. "Technological innovations for cleaner, safer and more sustainable shipping must also benefit people."

IMO also held a Maritime Innovation Forum at its London headquarters to mark the occasion, in partnership with UNEP and the government of Norway.