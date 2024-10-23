UK Joins Ukraine in Vowing to Strengthen Defense of Black Sea Ports

Senior officials from the Ukrainian government met in the Odesa area on Tuesday, October 22, to review the security situation for the ports and maritime corridor. At the same time, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called out the Russian actions attacking the ports and promising along with Norway to provide additional aid to protect the shipping corridor.

UK intelligence had detected “a noticeable increase” in Russian attacks on the Black Sea ports Starmer noted confirming the reports coming from Ukraine of damage in and around Odesa. Defense Intelligence cited at least four merchant vessels that have been struck by Russian munitions, Paresa, Optima, Shui Spirit, and NS Moon, reported Starmer condemning the attacks on port infrastructure. He said the grain ships have become collateral damage in Russia’s latest campaign.

Starmer echoed statements from Ukraine that the attacks are endangering the world food supply, especially for the most vulnerable. Starmer highlighted that one of the vessels, Shui Spirit, was delayed loading and transporting vegetable oil destined for the World Food Program for relief in Gaza. Other ships were loading corn for the World Food Program in Africa and another was carrying grain to Egypt.

The Ukrainian officials asserted that Russia is “attempting to weaken our economy and destroy the country’s key logistics hub.” They said that the Greater Odesa area has recorded more than 50 missile strikes. Ukrainian reports say more than 20 merchant ships have been damaged by Russian attacks since the start of the war in 2022. Grain silos, warehouses, and port infrastructure have also been damaged.

“We are strengthening defensive measures in every port,” said the Ukrainian government officials after their meeting. They said it would include additional measures to increase the defense ability and security as well as providing mobile shelters for workers. “Additional funds will be allocated for the restoration of the infrastructure of the Odesa port. This will include upgrading key facilities and strengthening the overall security of the port areas.”

The efforts come as Ukraine looks to continue to expand exports after the annual harvest. Despite the attacks, Ukraine doubled grain exports in the first 10 days of October versus 2023 to approximately 962,000 tonnes. They report that over 2,800 ships have transported grain from the three Black Sea ports and that currently 86 ships are expected to export almost two million tonnes of cargo from the Odesa region.

The UK government reports it has been at the forefront of work to protect the maritime corridor in the Black Sea. The Maritime Capability Coalition - led by the UK and Norway – is focused on delivering a future naval fighting force for Ukraine and has been instrumental in helping to equip Ukraine’s navy with items such as uncrewed surface vessels, which will protect the corridor, they said in a statement.

Starmer announced that the UK would provide a further £2.26 billion ($2.9 billion) for Ukraine as part of the UK’s contribution to the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) Loans to Ukraine scheme. Through the scheme, $50 billion from G7 countries will be delivered to Ukraine for its military, budget, and reconstruction needs. The loan will be repaid using the extraordinary profits on immobilized Russian sovereign assets.

The UK is also donating an additional £120 million ($155 million) toward the Maritime Capability Coalition and is seeking partners to co-fund delivery of hundreds more maritime drones (aerial and uncrewed boats), as well as surveillance radars to protect the grain corridor. The UK and Norway are seeking a further £100 million ($129 million) to co-fund hundreds more.

The UK highlights that it has gifted dozens of amphibious all-terrain vehicles and raiding craft, hundreds of anti-ship missiles for coastal defense and river operations, and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition to accompany the machine guns sent to Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials also met with Turkey’s President Erdogan to discuss safe navigation for shipping in the Black Sea. They are calling for increased ties between the countries while seeking aid to stop the attacks and ensure freedom of navigation.

