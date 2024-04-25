UK Downs First Missile in 30 Years as Houthis Resume Attacks on Shipping

Houthi forces in Yemen continued to resume their attacks on merchant ships for a second day after a nearly two-week pause. European and U.S. forces are reporting multiple missile and drone interceptions, including the UK reports it has deployed its missile system and for the first time in more than 30 years downed a hostile missile fired in combat.

The new round of attacks coming from Yemen began yesterday, April 24, with a Houthi spokesperson claiming they had targeted both a Maersk and MSC vessel as well as a U.S. warship. There are additional intercepts today with unconfirmed reports that the Houthis were targeting another MSC vessel carrying cargo for the U.S. military.

The UK Maritime Trade Organization received a report from an unnamed vessel 15 nautical miles southwest of Aden, Yemen. The alert recounted that the master of the vessel heard “a loud bang,” and saw a splash and smoke coming from the sea. The crew and the vessel were reported safe and said to be proceeding. UKMTO counted this as incident number 65 in 2024.

Speculation from Martin Kelly, Head of Advisory at EOS Risk Group, was that the targeted vessel was the MSC Darwin VI. The Liberian-registered vessel is reported now to be in Djibouti while Kelley said the vessel is currently operating for the U.S. Military Sea Lift Command. Yesterday, the Houthi targeted the Maersk Yorktown, which sails for Maersk Line Limited and carries cargo for the U.S. military. They also targeted the MSC Veracruz according to the spokesperson, but have not issued a statement about today’s attack.

HMS Diamond fires its Sea Viper system taking down the first missile in compbat since 1991

UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps posted on social media that the HMS Diamond was involved in the escort effort for the MSC Yorktown on Wednesday. He said for the first time since 1991 and the Gulf War, the Royal Navy fired its Sea Viper system and shot down a ballistic missile in combat.

Separately, the Greek frigate Hydra operating for the EUNAVFOR Aspides force also reported engaging two Houthi-launched drones today while escorting a vessel in the Gulf of Aden. The first UAV was shot down by the Greek warship while a second drone identified by the Greek vessel changed course.

Aspides recorded the last interceptions on April 13 with a 10-day gap before the current attacks. The Houthi political wing issued a call at the beginning of the week for the military to increase the attacks. Aspides calculates there have been 142 incidents, many involving multiple projectiles, since the hostiles began in November 2023.