U.S. Officially Releases Old UFO Footage

Source: U.S. Department of Defense By The Maritime Executive 04-27-2020 07:52:22

The U.S. Department of Defense has authorized the release of three unclassified Navy videos depicting aerial phenomena classified as “unidentified.”

One video was taken in November 2004 and the other two in January 2015. They have been circulating in the public domain after unauthorized releases in 2007 and 2017.

The U.S. Navy had previously acknowledged that the videos were indeed Navy videos. Now, after a thorough review, the Department of Defense has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

The Department is releasing the videos to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real. They are named FLIR.mp4, GOFAST.wmv and GIMBAL.wmv here .

Two of the videos, taken from Navy fighter pilot video sensors during training flights in 2004 and 2015, were published by the New York Times in 2017.

Another clip was subsequently released by the private organization To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences (TTSA). The TTSA said at the time that there are five, consistent observations that are uniquely associated with UAPs. “The five observables can be categorized as follows:

“Sudden and instantaneous acceleration: Objects moving in such a manner that they are capable of maneuvering suddenly, deliberately and sometimes in the opposite direction. In some cases, these maneuvers involve a change in direction and acceleration that is well beyond the healthy limitations of any biological system, that we are aware of, to withstand. The anticipated effects of these g-forces on material may even defy our current technological ability to manufacture.

“Hypersonic velocities without signatures: Objects that are traveling well above supersonic speeds and yet leave no obvious signature behind. Specific signatures normally include acoustic, heat, and electromagnetic and are traditionally recognized as a sonic boom, vapor contrails, and atmospheric ionization. Currently, even the world’s most advanced military and reconnaissance aircraft have detectible signatures.

“Low observability: Regardless if the object is being viewed electro-optically, electromagnetically, or through the naked eye, the inability to gain a clear target picture remains elusive. Descriptions by witnesses are often difficult to describe, while radar returns often come back nonsensical or even jammed. Objects generally appear opaque and semi-metallic in nature, both on camera and live. In many cases it is nearly impossible to actually see the object and instead reports often include what is seen “around” the object.

“Trans-medium travel: Objects that have the ability to travel easily in various environments and conditions seemingly without any change in performance capabilities. Our current understanding of physics requires vehicles to be designed specifically according to their application. For this reason, there are stark differences between those vehicles that orbit in space, fly in the atmosphere, and travel in the sea. Objects that can travel in all three mediums using the same design and without compromising performance or degrading lift remains an enigma.

“Positive lift: Objects that are apparently resisting the natural effects of Earth's gravity, yet without the normally associated aerodynamic means for lift and thrust. These objects have no obvious signs of propulsion (engines, propellers, exhaust plumes, etc.) or flight surfaces (wings, rudders, ailerons, fins, etc.), but yet they are able to move in a very precise manner in our atmosphere despite not having any of those characteristics.”