U.S. Navy Releases Safety Videos

Source: U.S. Navy By The Maritime Executive 01-28-2020 07:37:08

The U.S. Navy has started to release a series of safety videos, the first two relating to hearing loss and slips, trips and falls.

The Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Energy, Installations and Environment) produced the videos to increase awareness of risk management and procedural compliance.

Slips, trips, and falls are the number one cause of lost workdays in the Navy, according to a three-year study by the Naval Safety Center. Off-duty falls are the second leading cause of death next to highway crashes, according to the National Safety Council. On-duty ladder mishaps result in more lost workdays than any other mishap reported in the Web Enabled Safety System. Multiple factors contribute to falls on ladders, including running, carrying heavy objects that obstruct the view and movement, sliding down ladders and not utilizing handrails.

Noisy working environments can create hearing loss in Sailors and Marines, regardless of age. The Hearing Loss Prevention videos remind viewers to stop and protect their ears before working around noisy conditions.

More videos are expected to be released next month.

