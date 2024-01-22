U.S. Navy Releases Names of Two SEALs Lost at Sea in Gulf of Aden

The U.S. Navy has named the two sailors who were lost at sea in the Gulf of Aden on January 11. Both were assigned to a West Coast-based unit, and went missing during a boarding operation to search a suspicious dhow.

The two deceased were Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers, 37, and Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram, 27. The two men were part of a team of SEALs operating from the deck of the sea base USS Lewis B. Puller and were on a mission to search a vessel suspected of carrying Iranian arms to Yemen. The team found what it was looking for - a cache of Iranian anti-ship missile parts - but it came at a cost. One of the men was washed off a boarding ladder by a wave, and the other jumped in to save him.

The Navy led a 10-day, multinational search team for Ingram and Chambers, but without success. It was finally called off on Sunday.

Chambers' awards included four Navy Achievement Medals, the Army Achievement Medal and the Combat Action Ribbon, among others. Ingram's distinctions were not released.

“Chris and Gage selflessly served their country with unwavering professionalism and exceptional capabilities," said Capt. Blake L. Chaney, commander, Naval Special Warfare Group 1. "They were exceptional warriors, cherished teammates, and dear friends to many within the Naval Special Warfare community."

The circumstances that led to their disappearance remain under investigation.