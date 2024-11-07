U.S. Navy Ousts Head of its West Coast Leadership Training Division

The U.S. Navy has ousted the head of a key training unit on the West Coast, Navy Leadership and Ethics Command San Diego.

Navy Leadership and Ethics Command (NLEC) is responsible for preparing future command-level officers and enlisted officers for leadership, and particularly for creating an effective command triad - the commanding officer, executive officer and seniormost petty officer - for vessels and shoreside units. Its areas of emphasis include ethical decisionmaking, command climate and organizational culture.

In a statement, the service said that NLEC-San Diego head Capt. Lester Brown, Jr. was removed and replaced due to "loss of confidence in his ability to command." The Navy rarely provides further explanation for personnel actions. Brown has been transferred to U.S. Pacific Fleet, and will be temporarily replaced by Capt. Richard Zeber, an officer from the East Coast division of Navy Leadership and Ethics Command.

Capt. Brown had held command of NLEC-San Diego since Sept. 2022. According to his official biography, he is a Maryland native and a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Marine Corps Command and Staff College and the Joint Forces Staff College. He holds a Master of Arts in international relations from the University of San Diego and an Executive Master of Science in business administration from William and Mary College.