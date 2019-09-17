U.S. Navy Acknowledges Fighter Pilots' Unexplained Sightings

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-17 21:59:15

The U.S. Navy has confirmed the detection of unidentified aircraft or objects in restricted military airspace, transforming a matter of conspiracy theory and speculation into an acknowledged question of military intelligence.

Three sets of Navy fighter camera footage that were leaked to media in 2017-2018 appeared to show oblong airborne objects moving in ways that exceed publicly-known military or civilian aerospace capabilities. The video's audio tracks included exchanges between the pilots, who expressed surprise at the objects' speed and movement.

Luis Elizondo, the ex-director of the Defense Department's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, told media in June that the encounter depicted in one of the videos was confirmed by an observation from a ship-mounted Aegis AN/SPY-1 radar system, the advanced air defense radar carried by Arleighe Burke-class destroyers and Ticonderoga-class cruisers.

The Navy has issued new, classified guidance for reporting the encounters, which it has described as "unexplained aerial phenomena" or "unidentified aerial phenomena." In a recent statement confirmed by Fox News, U.S. Navy spokesman Joseph Gradisher acknowledged that unidentified object sightings have occurred in military airspace and confirmed that the videos depict phenomena that the Navy has not identified.

“The ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ terminology . . . provides the basic descriptor for the sightings/observations of unauthorized/unidentified aircraft/objects that have been observed entering/operating in the airspace of various military-controlled training ranges," Gradisher confirmed.

Gradisher also provided the dates that the gun camera footage was obtained - the first on 14 November 2004, and the second and third videos on 21 January 2015. He declined to speculate on the nature of the phenomena observed in the three videos.