U.S.-Flagged Cargo Ship Goes Missing During Passage of Typhoon Sinlaku

The U.S. Coast Guard reports that a small U.S.-flagged cargo ship went missing off the coast of Saipan during the passage of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. An upturned hull - not yet identified - was spotted Saturday morning at a position 100 nautical miles away.

The Mariana is a U.S.-flagged offshore supply vessel repurposed for cargo and employed on a regular freight route between Guam, Tinian and Saipan. On the afternoon of April 11, as Sinlaku approached the islands, Mariana departed Saipan with six crewmembers aboard. She deviated from her usual itinerary, heading north - away from the path of the storm. Over the next few days, Mariana loitered on a circular loop to the east of the island, then resumed her northward track in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Courtesy USCG

Courtesy Pole Star Global

Mariana was under way at a position about 140 miles to the northwest of Saipan on Wednesday when her starboard engine failed, according to the Coast Guard. The crew called in the casualty, and Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu took over management of the response. The JRCC set up an hourly communications schedule with the vessel and checked in regularly. All personnel on board were in good health.

On Wednesday evening, the Coast Guard lost communications with the Mariana and was not able to reestablish contact. The vessel's AIS signal was last received at about 1400 hours local time that afternoon, according to data provided by Pole Star Global, at a position of roughly 17° 25' N / 145° 08' E.

The JRCC dispatched an HC-130J search plane from Honolulu to look for the Mariana on Thursday, but winds in the area were too heavy, and the aircrew was forced to return to Guam.

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Weather conditions in the region were rough due to Super Typhoon Sinlaku, which roared through the Northern Marianas Islands midweek. High wind conditions affecting Saipan and Tinian on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the storm caused damage and widespread power outages on shore. Typhoon-force winds extended out to about 250 nautical miles from the center of the storm. Sinlaku is now moving off to the northeast, but a small craft advisory remains in effect near Saipan, with winds still blowing in the range of 25 knots.

Early Saturday, the Coast Guard conducted another aerial search pattern based on Mariana's last known position. The HC-130 Hercules aircrew spotted a capsized vessel's hull at a position about 34 nautical miles northeast of Pagan, approximately 100 nautical miles from Mariana's last known position and about 200 nautical miles north of Saipan. The Coast Guard is working to identify the sighting, and multiple aircrews - including one from Japan - will be flying further search missions over the weekend.