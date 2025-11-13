U.S. Coast Guard Tails Russian Spy Ship Just 15 Miles Off Hawaii

Late last month, a Russian spy ship approached to within a few dozen cable lengths of U.S. territorial seas off the coast of Oahu, prompting the U.S. Coast Guard to dispatch a cutter to escort the vessel.

On October 29, the U.S. Coast Guard picked up the Russian Navy auxiliary Kareliya, a Vishnya-class spy ship, operating at a position about 15 nautical miles to the south of Oahu. Instead of sending a U.S. Navy asset, the Coast Guard dispatched an HC-130 long range search aircraft from Air Station Barbers Point, along with the fast response cutter USCGC William Hart. The crews were tasked with carrying out a "safe and professional" overflight and transit near the vessel, providing presence without escalation.

USCGC William Hart's AIS signal shows that the cutter returned to port on the 30th after transiting off Oahu's western coast.



"Acting in accordance with international law, Coast Guard personnel are monitoring the Russian vessel’s activities near U.S. territorial waters to provide maritime security for U.S. vessels operating in the area and to support U.S. homeland defense efforts," the USCG's Oceania District said in a statement.

The Vishnya-class spy ships are built for signals intelligence and were built in the late Soviet era. Kareliya delivered in 1986 and underwent a three-year refit and upgrade period in 2017, giving her modern capabilities. She has been active near Hawaii before: she was spotted loitering near the island chain in 2021 and again in 2022, generally staying just outside of the U.S. 12-nautical-mile territorial seas boundary. Then as now, she operates dark, without transmitting AIS.

Hawaii is a major hub of U.S. military activity, home to the headquarters of U.S. Pacific Fleet, the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, and key launch sites of the Pacific Missile Range. All are of potential intelligence interest.

Other vessels of the Vishnya-class have spent time near American shores, occasionally causing concern. The sister ship Viktor Leonov made repeated transits off the U.S. East Coast in 2014-2020, and on at least one occasion the Coast Guard accused her crew of operating without running lights and failing to respond to commercial vessels' VHF hails.