U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Surfer Who Survived 30 Hours on Rocks Offshore

On Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued a surfer who went adrift and wound up on the rocks on an isolated shore, beating the odds of survival.

On Thursday afternoon, a 68-year-old man went surfing off a beach at Aguandilla, Puerto Rico. He dropped out of contact, and when he did not return by the following evening, the operator of the Airbnb where he was staying reported him missing.

In response, the U.S. Coast Guard dispatched a Jayhawk helicopter to look along the shoreline. The aircrew spotted a person on rocks near to the beach where the missing man had last been seen. It was the survivor, and he was waving for help.

The area where the man was located was inaccessible by boat or on foot - too shallow for small craft, and too rocky and dangerous for wading. The helicopter aircrew deployed their rescue swimmer and hoisted him to safety. He was responsive and able to converse, said deputy sector commander Capt. Robert Stiles, though he was tired and dehydrated.

"This case could have easily had a different outcome. We urge all mariners and anyone entering the water to have a plan, communicate your intentions with someone and wear all proper life saving equipment," Capt. Stiles said in a statement.

