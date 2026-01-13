U.S. Coast Guard and Local Volunteers Save Crew of Grounded Crab Boat

A combined Coast Guard and volunteer response effort resulted in the rescue of two people and two dogs from a crab boat that washed ashore at Port Orford, Oregon on Sunday, according to local accounts.

On Sunday morning, the Coos Bay-based fishing vessel Texas Lady drifted aground on a sandy beach at Paradise Point, northwest of Port Orford. The Coast Guard responded to the scene, along with the local fire department and a volunteer search and rescue squad. In challenging conditions in the surf zone, the volunteers retrieved two dogs from the stranded vessel, and a Coast Guard helicopter aircrew helped the two crewmembers disembark. One additional crewmember self-rescued by jumping over the side and made it safely to shore. A bystander video showed the aircrew taking position over the grounded Texas Lady as she rolled in heavy surf.

The initial wreck removal plan called for bringing in nearly 2,000 feet of towing hawser and rigging up the vessel to pull it off with a tug. Dive crews, a tug out of Coos Bay and a hawser were all sourced and en route to the scene, along with a team of 10 salvors.

However, the plan reportedly changed as conditions on scene evolved. In an update Tuesday, local outlet Oregon Coast Explored reported that the vessel had sustained too much damage to be salvageable. Water and sand penetrated the interior, making it difficult to refloat and remediate. Instead, it will be hauled up onto the beach with heavy equipment, then demolished in place for removal.