U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to Participate in Modernizing USMMA Facilities

The campus of the United States' only federal maritime academy, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York, is going to receive a long overdue revitalization and modernization. The Department of Transportation which oversees the Academy along with the New York District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) entered into a long-term agreement to upgrade the facilities.

Just over a week ago, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy pledged to help find the resources needed to restore the institution's infrastructure. During a speech to the midshipmen, he said he was astonished to hear about the conditions in housing and other areas of the campus.

“Merchant marine cadets have answered the call to serve our country, and it’s our duty to deliver an institution worthy of their sacrifice,” said Duffy. “Our mariners are critical to President Trump’s agenda to make American shipbuilding great again, and more importantly protecting our national security.”

Under the terms of the agreement, signed on April 11, the Army Corps will lead the efforts. The initial agreement runs for 10 years. The USACE’s New York District highlights that it already is responsible for a diverse range of engineering projects and services in the New York and New Jersey region, including managing water resources, improving public spaces, conducting environmental restoration, and providing critical infrastructure development.

“We are looking forward to rehabilitating and modernizing the campus infrastructure at the USMMA,” said Col. Alexander Young, Commander USACE New York District. “It is necessary to ensure current and future generations of midshipmen receive a first-class education. We hope this partnership will serve as a building block for additional collaboration both short and long-term.”

One of the nation’s five federal service academies, USMMA ‘s campus was established in the 1940s around the former Long Island North Shore mansion of Walter P. Chrysler. Most of the facilities at USMMA date back to the academy’s founding in the early 1940s, and have not been modernized since. According to the statements during the signing of the new agreement, the facilities are not conducive to the immersive training and demanding coursework today’s midshipmen are required to complete. The Academy's website reports the Regiment of Midshipmen numbers approximately 950 young men and women.

A 2021 report mandated by the U.S. Congress cited a long list of problems at the Academy. It cited a lack of investment in the infrastructure and the poor condition of many of the facilities. The report was also critical of the management of the academy.

VADM Joanna M. Nunan, after a 35-year U.S. Coast Guard career, became the 14th Superintendent of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in December 2022 with a focus on reforming the operations. Earlier this month, USMMA named its first-ever permanent Director of Facilities and Infrastructure, John T. Shea (USMMA’89). He is responsible for overseeing the long-term planning, maintenance, and modernization of the academy’s physical plant and infrastructure and will be working closely with USACE to implement the revitalization and modernization.

