U.S. and UK Carry Out Airstrikes on 36 Houthi Targets in Yemen



Yemen's Houthi rebels continue to attempt strikes on shipping in the Red Sea, according to U.S. Central Command, in spite of repeated counterattacks on their supply bases and missile sites. On Saturday, U.S. forces carried out another round of targeted airstrikes on dozens of Houthi targets in Yemen.

At about 2330 hours on Saturday night, forces from U.S. Central Command and the UK armed forces struck 36 different Houthi targets at 13 locations around Yemen. The strikes were intended to degrade the militant group's ability to attack shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The targets included underground storage facilities, command and control centers, missile systems, UAV storage and operations sites, radars and helicopters.

Central Command emphasized that the strikes are "separate and distinct" from the freedom of navigation patrols carried out by a coalition with a policing function, Operation Prosperity Guardian. This second coalition has overlapping membership, but some of its member nations prefer to remain anonymous and have not joined the strikes.

"These attacks will not deter us from our moral, religious and humanitarian stance in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and will not pass without response and punishment," said Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree in a statement immediately after the strikes.

Houthi anti-ship activity resumed approximately four hours after the large-scale airstrike campaign. At about 0400 hours on Sunday, Central Command's forces carried out a "self-defense" strike against a Houthi anti-ship cruise missile that was prepared and ready to launch against vessels in the Red Sea. U.S. forces determined that it presented an "imminent" threat against American warships and merchant shipping in the sea lanes, and launched a strike to destroy it.

Earlier, on Friday, fighters operating from USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and missiles from USS Laboon destroyed seven inbound Houthi suicide drones.