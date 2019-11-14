Two New Pilot Boats Arrive at Port of New Orleans

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-14 10:38:30

Shipbuilder Metal Shark has delivered two new pilot boats to New Orleans-based operator Belle Chasse Marine Transportation (BCMT).

Designed by Metal Shark and built at the company’s Jeanerette, Louisiana production facility, Jet 1 and Jet 2 are 45-foot aluminum monohull pilothouse vessels with a proven hull design. The vessels feature a deck arrangement designed for pilots and customized to meet BCMT’s requirements.

Both vessels were recently delivered and are now operating on the Mississippi River, providing service to BCMT’s Port of New Orleans clients.

BCMT’s new vessels have Metal Shark’s “Pillarless Glass” pilothouse for improved visibility. An elevated, centerline helm position and large overhead skylights also aid visibility while approaching and operating alongside moving ships.

Low-level LED pathway lighting boosts safety during nighttime operation, the company says. The vessel’s large swim platform, plus easily accessible Jason’s Cradle, dive ladder, and throwable life rings, are designed to help with quick and safe crew retrieval in the event of a man-overboard situation.

“By combining our military-proven hull designs with modern, crew-friendly features, we are delivering smarter and more user-friendly pilot boats that simply work better than the industry’s legacy product offerings,” said Metal Shark’s CEO Chris Allard.