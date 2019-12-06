Two Mass Shootings in Three Days at U.S. Navy Installations

NAS Pensacola (file image)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-06 14:02:00

[Brief] On Friday, a foreign national opened fire on personnel at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, killing three and injuring seven. Local law enforcement neutralized the shooter about one hour after the incident began, bringing the total death toll to four.

Two of the injured were civilian law enforcement responders, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

In a statement, the Navy said that the base is still in lockdown as first responders secure the scene. Base security and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are currently investigating the incident. The names of the victims will not be released until after the next of kin have been notified.

"This is a dark day for a very great place," said Gov. Ron DeSantis. "But I can tell you, lives were saved because of people in uniform with the Navy and in uniform with Escambia County (Sheriff's Office)."

Quoting unnamed U.S. officials, the New York Times and the Associated Press report that the shooter was a Saudi national and a member of the Saudi Air Force who was in the United States for aviation training. Investigators are examining whether the incident may have been an act of terrorism rather than a non-terrorism mass shooting.

The shooting at NAS Pensacola follows just two days after another active shooter incident at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. In that casualty, an active-duty American sailor shot and killed two shipyard workers and wounded another, then committed suicide. The anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor falls on Saturday, and it will go forward as planned with heightened security, according to the event's managers.