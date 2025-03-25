Two Killed as Bulker Runs Over Tug’s Towline in the Philippines



The Philippines Coast Guard is reporting it rescued six crewmembers, but that two others including the captain were killed when a bulker ran over a tugboat’s towline. The tug registered in the Philippines capsized when the vessel struck the towline.

The incident happened at 0420 local time today, March 25, in the waters near Maasim, Sarangani Province, in the southern Philippines. The Coast Guard reports it dispatched four boats with rescue divers and response teams to the scene.

The Chinese-owned bulker Universe Kiza (28,388 dwt) has been detained. It was sent to the anchorage at General Santos City. The Coast Guard reports it has instructed its legal officers to handle the filing of appropriate charges against the master and crew of Universe Kiza. The vessel built in 2004 and registered in Panama was transporting a load of concrete from Vietnam.

According to the survivors from the tug, they were towing a barge with approximately 50 to 100 meters of towline. The bulker attempted to pass in between the tug Sadong 33 and the barge LCT Sea Asia.

The tug had a crew of eight aboard and capsized from the impact. The Coast Guard was able to recover six seafarers from the water while search teams later recovered the two deceased crewmembers. One is identified as the captain of the tug and the other was working as an oiler. The six were provided medical attention and reported not to be seriously injured.

The Coast Guard has placed oil booms around the tug as a precaution. A salvage company is working to recover the tug.