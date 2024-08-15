Two Floating Armories Report Run-Ins With Houthis, Including an Attack

Private maritime security guards play an important role in defending merchant ships from Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea, and while they face tremendous risk in the course of their duties, they have not been targeted directly - until today. According to maritime security consultancy Vanguard, Houthi small craft made suspicious close approaches to two floating armories off the coast of Eritrea on Thursday, including one operated by a prominent Chinese security company.

On August 15, the private maritime security contractor (PMSC) Sinbad Navigation's accommodations barge Siam reported a close approach by two boats that were flying the Houthi flag, according to Vanguard. One of the two boats had personnel aboard who were visibly armed. There was no engagement, and the two boats left the scene. As of Thursday, Siam's AIS signal shows that she was located off Eritrea, just on the other side of the Red Sea from Houthi-controlled Yemeni coastline.

Later the same day, Chinese PMSC Sinoguards reported that one of its floating armories - the Sunny Ocean - had come under attack by vessels claiming to be "the navy." The crew onboard Sunny Ocean fired warning shots to ward off the approaching craft. An Italian warship has diverted to the scene to assist.

Sinoguards hires Chinese ex-military personnel and is headquartered in Hong Kong. As of Thursday, the vessel's AIS position was located off the coast of Eritrea, broadcasting the status message "Chinese ship." The Houthis have pledged safe passage for Chinese and Russian interests in the Red Sea, but whether by intent or by accident, the militant group's forces have attacked vessels with links to both nations.

China's PLA Navy was not mentioned as an involved first responder after the incident involving Sinoguards' Sunny Ocean. Though China has a significant naval presence based in nearby Djibouti, U.S. officials say that the Chinese military takes no direct action to defend shipping from Houthi attacks, leaving any response to Western governments.