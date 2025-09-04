Two Ferry Crewmembers Stand Trial for Fatal Collision off Jersey

Two crewmembers of the ferry Commodore Goodwill are standing trial for the deaths of three fishermen in connection with the sinking of a fishing vessel off Jersey, UK in late 2022.

On the morning of December 8, 2022, the Condor-operated ferry Commodore Goodwill was under way about four nautical miles off the coast of Jersey, making about 19 knots. The vessel was behind schedule and had put on extra turns to catch up; the weather was clear and surface conditions were calm. UK officer Lewis Peter Carr was standing watch, and Ukrainian seafarer Artur Sevash-Zade was on lookout duty.

At about 0535, the Commodore Goodwill hit the small fishing vessel L'Ecume II, sinking it instantly. Skipper Michael Michieli and his two deckhands, Philipinne nationals Jervis Baligat and Larry Simyunn, were killed.

Prosecutors allege that there were ample advance warnings of an impending collision, and that Carr and Sevash-Zade were negligent in their duties. Both men face three counts of manslaughter for the fatal accident.

On the morning of the collision, Sevash-Zade departed the bridge for breakfast without a relief, prosecutors allege - a violation of company rules - and the L'Ecume II was visible on radar while he was in the ship's mess. After he returned, 13 minutes before the casualty, Goodwill altered course to starboard seven degrees, putting the two vessels on a collision course; the master's standing orders were to maintain a minimum one-nautical-mile closest point of approach, but the ordered course would bring them into much closer proximity, the prosecutors alleged.

Goodwill took action to avoid collision when in extremis, but it was too late. The helm was left in autopilot until after collision, and the watchstanders did not pull back on the throttle, prosecutors said.

"[This was] not a freak accident, it was purely the consequence of human error and negligence," Crown Advocate Matthew Maletroit told the court.



