Turkish Cargo Ship Abandoned After Collision Off Iran

Turkish authorities are reporting that the crew of a Turkish-owned and managed cargo ship are safe after a collision with a bulker off the coast of Iran. Circumstances of the collision were not provided but the crew was rescued from a life raft after the vessels collided.

The Turkish General Directorate of Maritime Affairs (DSGM) reports that the rescue centers in Ankara and Bandar Abbas coordinated for the rescue of the crew from the Knidos, a Turkish-owned general cargo ship managed by Elkenz Shipping of Istanbul. The 8,900 dwt vessel was reporting that it was outbound from the Dammam Port in Saudi Arabia bound for the Mina Saqr Port in the United Arab Emirates.

Shortly after midnight local time a signal was received from the EPIRB emergency system on the Knidos. The authorities are reporting that the 13 crewmembers abandoned ship after colliding with the Nadeen (28,396 dwt) a bulker inbound from India.

According to the report, Knidos was hit starboard stern quarter and the engine room began taking on water. The 423-foot (129-meter) vessel was reported to be in danger of capsizing.

The crew was rescued from the raft and taken aboard the Nadeen. The bulker is registered in St. Vincent & Grenadines and managed from the UAE.

No injuries were being reported. The Nadeen’s AIS signal shows the vessel underway but no port is declared.