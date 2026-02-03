Turkey Responds as Ship Damaged in Black Sea Attack is Now Aground



A cargo ship damaged nearly two weeks ago in a reported attack in the Black Sea has now gone aground in a storm in the Bosphorus region of Turkey. The ship, which appears to have been in questionable condition before the attack today, February 3, requested medical assistance from the Turkish maritime authorities.

The vessel named Razouk was driven aground near the northern edge of the Bosphorus Strait late on February 1. Although the Turkish Coast Guard responded to the incident, they reported the ship had not made a request for emergency assistance. As such, the Coast Guard was standing by but could take no immediate action.

Built in 1997, the 8,749-dwt cargo ship is registered in the Comoros but owned by Turkish interests. It is 100 meters (328 feet) in length and reported to have a crew of 12 aboard. After grounding, the ship reported the crew was safe and uninjured.

Today, February 3, Turkey’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety reports it received a request for a medical evacuation. It used a breeches buoy system and removed the individual for shoreside medical attention, who is reported to be the captain of the ship.

The Razouk reported on January 22 that it had been attacked in the early morning hours while off the coast of Turkey. Reports said it was heading to Russia but changed course after being struck by an unidentified flying object. Pictures showed the bridge windows shattered, shrapnel, and debris on the ship.

The ship has a long history of reported deficiencies in port state inspections. In December 2025, it was cited in Romania for 41 deficiencies ranging from deck corrosion and safety issues, including the towing and mooring equipment, to living conditions and documentation. The ship was detained for 14 days and, earlier in the month, at the Russian port of Novorossiisk, was cited for 28 deficiencies. Records indicate that it has been cited in at least 15 consecutive inspections dating back to 2020 and sporadic issues dating as far back as 2013.