Tug Crewmember Rescues Operator of Sunken Crawler Crane

Image courtesy USCG

On Tuesday, a good samaritan mariner rescued a machinery operator after a crawler crane fell into the water at a drydock near Memphis, Tennessee.

At about 1015 hours, a mobile crane flipped over at the Wepfer Marine shipyard and plunged into the waters of McKellar Lake, an oxbow lake on the Mississippi located southwest of Memphis. A good samaritan on a nearby tug jumped into the water, swam to the crane and dove down to rescue the operator from the wreckage.

Crewmembers from the Coast Guard cutters Oachita and Obion were nearby, and they responded to the scene when the crane collapsed. They improvised and used a nearby firehose as a lifeline to pull the good samaritan and the crane operator to shore.

The victim was unresponsive when they pulled him onto the pier. After checking his vital signs, the Coast Guard responders began administering CPR. They successfully rescuscitated him and waited with him until an ambulance arrived to take him for further care.

"I couldn't be more proud of how our crew responded," said Chief Petty Officer Will Parris, Coast Guard Cutter Ouachita, executive petty officer. "They relied on their training, experience and each other to get the gentleman the care he needed."

The crane landed upside-down and came to rest on the bottom, with one of its tracks in the air. It has been boomed off to control any potential pollution. Salvage plans have not yet been announced, and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.