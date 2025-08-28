Tsuneishi’s China Shipyard Launches Next-Gen Methanol Containership



The Chinese shipyard in the Tsuneishi Shipbuilding group marked a milestone on August 27 as it floated the first of its next-generation energy-efficient methanol dual-fuel containership. The vessel is also the largest container vessel built by the Tsuneishi Group and part of its efforts to build leadership in methanol-fueled vessels.

The newly launched containership will have a capacity of 5,915 TEU. The yard also notes that in response to the growing demand for refrigerated transport in recent years, the vessel can also carry up to 1,400 reefer containers.

The name of the vessel and its details were not released by the yard, but the blue livery and funnel markings are distinctive. Maersk is currently completing the introduction of its large, 16,000-plus TEU dual-fuel methanol containerships and in 2023 reported it had also entered a contract with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group for six 9,000 TEU dual-fuel methanol containerships due doe delivery in late 2026 and to be completed by March 2027. Maersk’s fleet strategy announced in August 2024 called for orders reaching a total of 50 to 60 vessels, equaling 800,000 TEU for delivery between 2026 and 2030.

Tsuneishi highlights its new class of vessels incorporates an improved hull form and the group’s proprietary energy-saving technology, MT-FAST, an energy-saving device that improves propulsion efficiency by approximately four percent by regulating water flow through the installation of multiple fins in front of the propeller.

They also highlight the vessel employing a concept known as a “final solution” towards achieving zero CO2 emissions. It will be capable of using green methanol as its primary fuel. The main engine and also the on-board generators – including the HiMSEN engine (8H32DF-LM) manufactured by HD Hyundai – are capable of operating on methanol fuel. It also adopts a large-capacity shaft generator that enables what Tsuneiship says will be “outstanding fuel efficiency.” It is also designed for shore power.

Assembly of the first of the new ships began in April 2025. The vessel launched this week is scheduled for delivery in February 2026.

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding says it will continue to advance the practical application of methanol dual-fuelled vessels. In July, the group’s yard in the Philippines launched the world’s first methanol dual-fueled Kamsarmax, and before that, in May, it introduced a methanol dual-fueled Ultramax built at its yard in Japan.

