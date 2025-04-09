Trump Signs Executive Order to Strengthen U.S. Shipbuilding

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order containing new measures to support U.S. shipbuilding, centered on a new "Maritime Action Plan."

The text of the order was not available to the public at the time of the signing. It was prepared primarily by the National Security Council staff and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, a White House aide said at the event.

According to Politico, a draft of the order contained language calling for port fees on Chinese-built ships, a controversial policy proposed by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. A White House summary released April 9 suggests that the order:

- Creates a Maritime Action Plan (MAP) to revitalize U.S. maritime industries.

- Asks the Secretary of Defense to look for ways to use the Defense Production Act to invest in the maritime industrial base.

- Asks the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to make recommendations about China’s anticompetitive shipbuilding policies.

- Calls for enhanced collection of the Harbor Maintenance Fee and other charges on foreign cargo.

- Establishes a Maritime Security Trust Fund for maritime programs, plus a shipbuilding financial incentives program to boost private investment.

- Creates Maritime Prosperity Zones to incentivize investment in waterfront communities.

- Invests in the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and in expanded training opportunities.

- Calls for an Arctic shipping strategy.

- Directs a Pentagon review of "inactive" (Ready Reserve) sealift capacity.

"We used to build a ship a day, and now we don't do a ship a year, practically," Trump said. "We're going to be spending a lot of money on shipbuilding, we're way, way behind."

American shipyards and shipbuilders welcomed the news of the order.

"With this executive order, it is clear that President Trump and his administration is deeply committed to reenergizing and investing in our nation’s shipyards and we are eager to begin this important work alongside policymakers and industry partners to restore America’s shipbuilding strength," said Matthew Paxton, President of the Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA).

"We thank President Trump and the White House for taking historic steps to revitalize American shipbuilding," said the Florida-based shipyard Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) in a statement. "As a multi-generation, American-owned shipyard, we know firsthand how important our industry is to America’s economic prosperity and security. With the world’s most skilled craftsmen, we can strengthen our industrial capacity and uphold our dominance on the seas. Let’s get it done!"