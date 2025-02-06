Trump Reinstates "Maximum Pressure" Sanctions Enforcement on Iran

Reinstituting a policy from his first administration, President Donald Trump has instructed the State Department to "impose maximum economic pressure on the government of Iran," including ramped-up enforcement of the extensive list of existing sanctions.

The executive order is intended to deny Iran the ability to make nuclear weapons and the ballistic missile systems it needs to deliver them. Iran has been ramping up its enriched uranium production program, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency, and is making large quantities of 60% enriched uranium - a stepping-stone to weapons-grade uranium.

"I want Iran to be a great and successful country, but one that cannot have a nuclear weapon," Trump said in a press conference Tuesday. He added that if the government of Iran attempts to kill him in retaliation for his policies, "they get obliterated, there won’t be anything left."

To carry out the "maximum pressure" sanctions order, the State Department will issue guidance to shipping, insurance and port operators about the risk "to any person that knowingly violates U.S. sanctions with respect to Iran" or an Iranian proxy. The department will also review, modify or revoke all sanctions waivers, and will work with the Department of the Treasury (which handles sanctions enforcement) on "a campaign aimed at driving Iran's oil exports to zero."

An estimated 150 tankers operate in Iran's shadowy oil trade, and about 40 percent are currently sanctioned. In parallel with the executive order, the Treasury Department named three more vessels to the list and updated the entries for two more:

Gioiosa (IMO 9198082)

CH Billion (IMO 9276585)

Star Forest (IMO 9237632)

Siri / New Prime / Anthea (IMO 9281683), previously sanctioned

Oxis (IMO 9224805), previously sanctioned

Multiple shipping companies and individuals linked to these ships have also been listed, including:

Siri's master, Capt. Arash Lavain

Gozoso Group

Ocean Dolphin Ship Management

Lucky Ocean Shipping Ltd

Umbra Navi Ship Management (previously sanctioned)

Young Folks International Trading Co.

Miletus Line

Sepehr Energy

Marshal Ship Management Pvt Ltd, an Indian crewing agency, and director Ryan Xavier Aranha

“The Iranian regime remains focused on leveraging its oil revenues to fund the development of its nuclear program, to produce its deadly ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, and to support its regional terrorist proxy groups,” Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said in a statement. “The United States is committed to aggressively targeting any attempt by Iran to secure funding for these malign activities.”