Trump Extends Three-Year-Old Ban on Russian Ships Entering U.S. Ports

President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order extending the ban that “regulates the anchorage and movement of Russian-affiliated vessels” first instituted by President Joe Biden in April 2022. While the ban will have little practical impact, it is the latest demonstration of the frustration of the Trump team to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine.

“The policies and actions of the Government of the Russian Federation continue to constitute a national emergency by reason of a disturbance or threatened disturbance of international relations of the United States,” says the Executive Order signed by Trump on April 15. It was published today in the Federal Register.

The U.S. followed the lead of its European allies and Canada launching the ban two months after Russian forces invaded Ukraine. It was seen at the time as a symbolic step demonstrating the U.S. commitment to penalize the Russian economy. However, it was highlighted that only approximately 1,800 Russian vessels had made port calls in the U.S. in 2021 and the Biden administration had already taken other steps to limit imports and trade with Russia.

Trump has alternately threatened to take further steps against Russia and swung to blaming Ukraine for the war. He promised during the election to immediately end the war but has not been able to complete the proposed ceasefire. He has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and both sides have said an in-person meeting is being planned.

Russia wants the U.S. to roll back sanctions and restrictions such as the vessel ban and the sale of oil. Trump has shown a willingness while the U.S. State Department has said there will be no agreements with Russia or lifting of the sanctions until a ceasefire in the war with Ukraine is achieved.

The order signed by Trump this week says the U.S. is “continuing for one year the national emergency with respect to the Russian Federation and the emergency authority relating to the regulation of the anchorage and movement of Russian-affiliated vessels to United States ports.”

This follows an earlier move by Trump last week to extend the national emergency status concerning the “harmful foreign activities of the Russian government.”