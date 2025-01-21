Trump Elevates Sola to Head Federal Maritime Commission

Louis Sola a commissioner on the Federal Maritime Commission is being elevated to chairman of the regulatory body by President Donald Trump. The White House released a listing of 15 designees to lead agencies ranging from transportation to labor, communications, Securities Exchange Commission, on Monday which announced the new role for Sola.

He was nominated to the FMC in November 2018 during the first term of Donald Trump and was nominated for a second term by President Joe Biden. Last year, 73 trade groups and associations sent an open letter to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation overwhelmingly supporting the nomination of Carl Bentzel and Louis Sola for a second term.

A Floridian, Sola has had a long career in the maritime sector as well as being a businessman in private enterprise. Prior to his nomination for the FMC, he was a commissioner on the Florida Board of Pilots Commissioners which is responsible for overseeing licensing and regulating harbor pilots. His business career includes more than a decade as a licensed ship and mega yacht broker, and before that in finance where he developed international strategies focusing on the maritime sector in Latin America. He lived in the Panama Canal Zone for a period of time in the late 1990s and early 200s. Sola also served for 11 years in the U.S. Army.

On his resume, he points to his efforts at the FMC leading the federal fact-finding investigation on the effects of COVID-19 on the cruise industry and the programs to strengthen the refund mechanisms for cruise passengers. Sola has also been active in the efforts for maritime fuels, international trade, and freedom of navigation.

Sola in November released a letter that was sent to then President-elect Trump recommending that Commissioner Rebecca F. Dye be designated Chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission. He spoke of her deep knowledge and respect in the industry saying the appointment would send a “powerful message of stability and resolve to shippers, port operators, and international trade partners. It would demonstrate to the world that the United States is prepared to protect its supply chains, mitigate economic disruptions, and uphold the principles of fair and efficient trade.”

Speaking at the LNG Bunkering Summit 2024 in Florida in December, Sola outlined a bold agenda for U.S. energy and trade policies under the incoming Trump administration. He declared that the “war on fossil fuels exports is over” framing a vision of renewed investment in energy and trade infrastructure that aligns with the priorities of agencies like the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM Bank) and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

Similarly, during a speech on trade with Latin America and U.S. exports, Sola discussed “America First” initiatives, including the expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities. He emphasized the critical role of U.S. exports in supporting the economic growth and stability of the maritime sector.

Under Sola, the FMC will continue to implement the reforms of the Ocean Shipping Act which seeks to strengthen the position of U.S. exports and shippers. It could play a critical role as the new Trump administration moves to reshape global trade. Trump has also asserted he will take control of the Panama Canal to protect America's maritime interests.

Sola replaces Daniel Maffei who was named in 2021 as chairman of the FMC by President Joe Biden. Maffei was confirmed to serve another term by the United States Senate on May 14, 2024, and is now listed as a commissioner on the board.

The Trump White House also will need to address a current vacancy on the FMC board. Commissioner Carl Bentzel, who had also been nominated to the FMC by Trump, in November was named president of the National Association of Waterfront Employers, the trade association for terminal operators and seaports.

