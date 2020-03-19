Trump: Cruise Ships Could Be Used for COVID-19 Response in U.S. Ports

Cruise ship moored at a terminal in Manhattan (file image) By The Maritime Executive 03-19-2020 02:07:46

At a news conference Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he had spoken to Carnival Corporation chairman Mickey Arison about the possibility of deploying cruise ships if needed for the coronavirus response.

"In addition to the big medical ships that you have coming, if we need ships with lots of rooms, they'll be docked at New York and Los Angeles and San Francisco, different places, so I want to thank Mickey Arison [and] Carnival Cruise Lines," Trump said.

Cruise ships have been deployed for disaster relief and emergency housing before. After Hurricane Maria in 2017, the cruise ship Grand Celebration provided housing for response staff in St. Thomas, USVI, then transitioned to offer temporary shelter for displaced survivors at a flat nightly rate. In the wake of Hurricane Irma that year, four Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines vessels deployed to the USVI for similar purposes.

In October 2018, the Grand Celebration canceled two months' of sailings in order to deploy to Massachussetts for an emergency relief effort. She was chartered by utility firm Columbia Gas to provide housing for hundreds of repair workers after a series of gas line accidents.

The concept has been examined for non-emergency purposes as well. In 2017, the city of Dublin contemplated chartering a cruise ship to provide housing for the homeless, though it eventually decided against the concept. In 2015, Sweden's Migration Board looked at chartering cruise ships and floating offshore accommodations facilities (floatels) to provide migrant housing in ports like Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Oskarshamn, Uddevalla and Gävle.