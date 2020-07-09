TraPac Los Angeles Signs On for Environmental Certification Program

TraPac Los Angeles (courtesy TraPac Group) By The Maritime Executive 07-09-2020 05:37:39

The TraPac Los Angeles container terminal has joined the Green Marine environmental certification program for the North American maritime industry, making it the first facility of its kind in California to sign on.

TraPac’s Los Angeles terminal was the first North American container terminal to become fully automated and the first in the world to offer an automated on-dock rail facility. Its success comes with environmental benefits, according to TraPac. “Our automated cargo handling equipment reduces emissions of particulate matter and NOx by more than 99 percent and GHG emissions by over 90 percent per TEU when compared to competing terminals,” said CEO Stephen Edwards.

“TraPac’s commitment to the environment is exemplary,” stated David Bolduc, Green Marine’s executive director. “Having this champion of innovation as a participant will no doubt enhance Green Marine’s knowledge pool to continually improve maritime transportation’s overall sustainability.”

TraPac has implemented a number of programs and technologies at its Los Angeles terminal to mitigate vessel emissions, including automated straddle carriers – low-emission hybrid-electric vehicles that move containers between the waterside transfer area, container stacks, U.S. Customs inspection points and the on-dock rail area. Cold ironing and bonnet "sock on a stack" exhaust gas capture allows every vessel calling at TraPac to reduce its emissions while berthed.

The Green Marine program requires participants to improve environmental performance annually in order to retain their certification. Covered impact categories include greenhouse gases, air emissions, leak and spill prevention, waste management and underwater noise. The results are independently verified every other year and are published in a performance report.