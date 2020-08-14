Training Program for the Emerging Offshore Wind Industry

With the rapid growth in the emerging offshore wind industry expected to continue there is a growing need for qualified, trainer personnel. A new partnership between the National Offshore Wind Institute (NOWI) at Bristol Community College and Maersk Training will seek to expand the level of training programs available for the emerging sector.

“Bristol is proud to partner with globally recognized Maersk Training, whose expertise and experience will elevate the college’s leadership in training the workforce needed for the emerging offshore wind industry,” said Laura L. Douglas, President, Bristol Community College. “This partnership will connect the college's faculty and staff with the expertise of industry experts throughout Maersk Training’s expansive global network and will strengthen the development of employment opportunities for Bristol students in the offshore wind supply chain.”

NOWI’s basic safety training modules include the areas of first aid, manual handling, fire awareness, working at heights and sea survival, whereas the basic technical training courses focus on hydraulics, mechanical and electrical concepts regarding offshore wind. Through the collaboration they expect to add Maersk Training decades of offshore wind training experience to expand its basic safety training and technical training programs certified by the Global Wind Organization (GWO).



“We are really excited about this partnership with Bristol Community College and the wind energy developments in Massachusetts on the East Coast of the United States. Having a local workforce that has a strong level of competencies, technical skills and safety, that drives operational and safety performance, is essential for the industry and the success of these projects,” said Johan Uggla, CEO, Maersk Training. “This is an important milestone that supports creating further job opportunities and being a strong provider for the local economy.”

The GWO is a non-profit organization, founded by leading turbine manufacturers and owner/operators, with the goal of creating a safer, more productive workplace. The GWO Basic Safety Training program (GWO-BST) was created as the safety standard for those working in the wind industry. NOWI will provide a broad range of GWO-accredited skills development in partnership with Maersk Training designed to meet the demands of the emerging sector.

“For more than 40 years, Maersk Training has been delivering training to the offshore industries and helping our customers improve safety operational performance. Maersk Training will work closely with Bristol in developing new courses and participating in a close partnership supporting offshore wind in Massachusetts with the skills and competency to work in the industry,” said Alex Øbell Nielsen, Head of Business Development for Maersk Training

Bristol Community College’s offshore wind education offers dedicated certificate and associate level programs to become an offshore wind power technician. In the programs, students learn aspects of engineering technology such as electrical machinery, fluid systems, materials science and strength of materials, and they gain hands-on experience with assembly, installation, operation and maintenance of wind power systems.

