Tourist Vessel Capsizes in Ha Long Bay, Killing at Least 37 People

Dozens of passengers have died in the capsizing of a passenger vessel in Ha Long Bay, an area east of Haiphong which is world-famous for its towering islands.

Ha Long Bay has a thriving tourism industry, and millions of visitors come to the area every year. On Saturday, one of the many tourist boats that operate in the region - the Wonder Seas - was under way on a routine sightseeing excursion. The majority of the ticket-holders were local families from Hanoi, and about 20 passengers were children. At about 1530 hours, a sudden thunderstorm swept in with high winds and heavy rain, capsizing the vessel, according to local police.

Video of border guards urgently rescuing passengers whose boat capsized in Ha Long Bay pic.twitter.com/StPnmZl2xA — Adam Khâu (@AdamKhauX) July 20, 2025

Foul weather complicated the initial response, but nearly 30 vessels responded to the scene, along with a team of rescue divers. The official numbers for victims and survivors have fluctuated over the course of the ongoing response effort, a reality of a rapidly-unfolding emergency situation. As of Sunday, local Vietnamese sources reported that 37 people were confirmed dead, including at least eight children; five more individuals were still missing, and 10 people have been rescued alive. At least two survivors had to swim out of the submerged vessel to reach the surface, indicating a rapid capsizing with limited time for passenger evacuation. One other survivor was found by divers inside an air pocket within the upturned hull.

The vessel has been righted, dewatered and towed back to shore for examination. Search operations continue, with backing from Vietnam's military and on-scene oversight from Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha. National authorities have promised a thorough investigation of the circumstances of the casualty.

"[Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh] extended his heartfelt sympathies to those affected and expressed deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives," state media outlet Vietnam News Agency said in an urgent bulletin.