Tour Vessel Sinks Off Greenland, Spilling Fuel

[Brief] Authorities in Greenland are working to respond to a sinking and spill near the island community of Nanortalik in the territory's far southwest.

On September 18-19, the small expedition tour vessel Adolf Jensen was under way to Qaqortoq and was navigating past Nanortalk. At about 0145, the Jensen ran aground and began taking on water at a position near the Tasermiut Fjord, north of the town. The Nanortalik fire brigade used a nearby landing craft, the Atitooq, to transfer a dewatering pump and oil containment gear out to the ship. However, at 0705 hours, the Jensen sank.

All crewmembers managed to abandon ship safely, but the vessel went down with an estimated 15-20,000 liters of diesel on board, along with 1,000 liters of motor oil. Petroleum degrades slowly in the Arctic environment, elevating the level of concern.

A floating barrier with a diameter of about 50 meters was extended around the vessel to contain any pollution. A visible slick has been reported on the surface, and the Greenland Police and the fire service are working together on reducing the risk of environmental contamination.

Adolf Jensen is a former research vessel built in 1967. The 100-foot boat has accommodations for 12 passengers, a shelter deck forward and a large working deck just forward of the wheelhouse. The operator has not yet released a statement on the sinking.