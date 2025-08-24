To Take On a Bigger Role, Malaysia's MMEA Buys a Bigger Ship

This month, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) held a keel laying ceremony for a new Multi-Purpose Mission Ship (MPMS) in Turkey. The event marked another milestone in the construction of MMEA’s largest vessel, with the steel-cutting ceremony held last month.

Construction is under way at Desan Shipyard after a memorandum of understanding with MMEA back in February. The signing of the construction contract followed in May, with the vessel scheduled for delivery in 2027. The construction project also involves cooperation with other Turkish defense industry companies such as Aselsan and Havelsan. The two companies will be involved in the installation of advanced weaponry, detection and communication systems.

The 99-meter-long vessel will serve deep sea operations lasting 28 days without resupply. It will have capacity for 70 crew members and additional room for 30 passengers. For surveillance and interdiction, it will be equipped with two unmanned aerial vehicles, four fast interceptor craft, a helicopter deck and detention compartments.

According to MMEA, the vessel will be deployed for surveillance in Malaysia’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), especially in the South China Sea. In the past few years, Malaysia’s EEZ has become a hotspot for illegal Ship-to-Ship (STS) oil transfers. This has mainly involved older ships carrying sanctioned Russian and Iranian oil, raising concerns about compliance, safety and pollution.

Recently, Malaysia has introduced new regulations with an aim to curb shadow fleet STS transfers. Some of the efforts include closing the notorious Tompok Utara anchorage and layup area near the Singapore Strait. However, MMEA emphasizes that it requires enhanced operational and patrolling capabilities to curb increased criminal activities in Malaysian waters.

Last year, the agency got a budgetary allocation of $159 million to procure new vessels and maintain existing ones. Almost half of this allocation - $82 million - went into the acquisition of the MPMS. Another $37 million went into the procurement of two New Generation Patrol Craft (NGPC).