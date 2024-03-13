Titanic II – The Ship of Dreams? Palmer Says He is Ready to Move Forward

A decade after proposing to recreate one of the most famous ocean liners of all time, Australia’s eccentric businessman, entrepreneur, and politician Clive Palmer reemerged today to say the project is back underway. Far from a dream, Palmer insists after two failed previous attempts they are ready to move forward and the Titanic II should be ready for service by 2027.

“Blue Star Line will create an authentic Titanic experience, providing passengers with a ship that has the same interiors and cabin layout as the original vessel, while integrating modern safety procedures, navigation methods, and 21st-century technology to produce the highest level of luxurious comfort,’’ Palmer told an audience gathered to hear his announcement at the Sydney Opera House. He said they had been delayed by the pandemic and other issues as well as he was busy with other pursuits but now, he wants to complete the ship.

The plan was launched in 2012 but ran into problems with Chinese business partners and was suspended in 2015. They came back out in 2018 saying that they had resolved issues and were back on track including announcing the well-known Finnish design company Deltamarin was reviewing the project. They also retained V.Ships Leisure reporting the new version of the famed ocean liner would be ready for its maiden voyage by 2022.

Palmer says they have “re-engaged with partners,” and the design plans for the ocean liner are being finalized. While the goal is to recreate the look and feel of the Titanic, the famed ocean liner that sunk on its maiden voyage across the Atlantic in April 1912, they are also adapting the design to modern technology.

The Titanic II would be approximately 56,000 gross tons with nine decks. It will have an overall length of 882 feet (269 meters) and a beam of 106 feet (32.2 meters) versus the original which was 46,000 gross tons with the same length but a narrower beam of 92.5 feet. Palmer’s design adds a service deck that would include modern lifeboats to meet the regulations with other elements of the design also adapted to meet IMO regulations. Instead of boilers and gangs shoveling coal, he promises the ship would use modern diesel engines.

The plan calls for a recreation of the bridge of the Titanic for the passenger experience but they will of course have all modern technology, the latest navigation, and safety systems. The renderings show the addition of bow thrusters and azipod propulsion which would also address maneuverability issues that are thought to have been part of the demise of the vessel. (Titanic aficionados argue over points such as if the rudder was too small making her slow to turn.)

Palmer reports that Deltamarin has undertaken a review of the Titanic II project ensuring the vessel will be compliant with all current safety and construction regulations as well as meeting his company called Blue Star Line’s design criteria. Other global partners include V.Ships Leisure who will be responsible for project support, building supervision, and ship management services, and Swedish marine architecture and interior design company Tillberg Design.

Palmer promotes the concept as offering passengers “an unparalleled journey back in time.” The plan calls for recreating the interior designs of the Titanic, including its famous grand staircase. Accommodations would be in 835 cabins, including 383 in first class, 201 in second class, and 251 in third (or steerage) class. The total capacity would be 2,435 passengers.

Onboard passengers would be encouraged Palmer says to dress in period styles and partake in all the experiences of the Titanic of 1912. Among the offerings he says would be a recreation of the steerage dining room which served the immigrants aboard at long, communal tables and basic meals such as stew with mashed potatoes. (Modern food choices would also be available.) He also adds viewing platforms in the forward two funnels.

The famed movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet was a 1997 box office blockbuster and called the Titanic, “The ship of dreams.”

Palmer says they will complete the designs and launch the construction tender in June. He says they are focusing on European shipyards and expect to sign a contract before the end of 2024. Construction he says would begin next year in time for the 2027 maiden voyage.

The initial plan is to complete the maiden voyage between Southampton and New York. In addition to Atlantic crossings, Palmer says his version will circumnavigate the globe “inspiring and enchanting people.”

Palmer scoffed at reporter questions saying he has the time and the money to complete the project. He said he has enough money from his mining business to build several Titanics. The businessman who turns 70 years old in a matter of days sees this as a crowning achievement in his career.

