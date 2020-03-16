Three Small Cruise Ships Have Known COVID-19 Cases On Board

Silver Explorer (file image courtesy Silversea) By The Maritime Executive 03-16-2020 08:58:47

Though the cruise industry has broadly canceled or delayed future voyages due to the risk of coronavirus, many cruise ships are still under way and are winding down their itineraries. Three have known coronavirus cases on board, adding to the previous incidents aboard Diamond Princess and Grand Princess.

In addition to the known coronavirus cases aboard the Fred. Olsen vessel Braemar, which is currently under way for a port of refuge in Cuba to disembark her passengers, two Silversea Cruises vessels have been quarantined in Latin America.

Silver Shadow

In Pernambuco, Brazil, health authorities decided to hold the cruise ship Silver Shadow in quarantine at the port of Recife last Thursday after a passenger developed coronavirus symptoms. The individual, a 78-year-old man, has tested positive. He was disembarked and taken to a local hospital.

Over 600 passengers remain on board.“We have asked guests on the ships to temporarily remain in their cabins in accordance with our medical isolation protocols," a spokesperson for operator Silversea told The Guardian.

As in previous quarantines, meals are being delivered for passengers and placed outside of their rooms. “It’s really nothing to complain about,” said passenger Doug Bernstein, speaking to the Naples Daily News. “This ship is amazing. The crew have been fabulous, both in terms of impeccable service and caution.”

"The atmosphere is peaceful, the guests remain in their cabins and the only different situation is that the vessel will receive drinking water and will remove solid and liquid waste today. All under the supervision of [health officials]," said Olimar Cardoso dos Santos, regional coordinator for Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Silver Explorer

The Silversea vessel Silver Explorer has been quarantined at the port of Chacabuco, Chile after an 83-year-old passenger from the UK tested positive for COVID-19. The individual has been evacuated to a nearby hospital, and Chilean health minister Jaime Manalich told media that the man was in good condition.

The quarantine comes as Chile implements severe restrictions on movement: the nation has closed its borders to foreign nationals, though cargo operations will continue as before. "We've decided to close all our country's terrestrial, maritime and aerial borders for the transit of foreigners," said Chile's President Sebastian Pinera on Monday.

Delays

In addition to the known cases aboard Braemar, Silver Shadow and Silver Explorer, other vessels have encountered delays and precautionary measures as port state officials move to control possible coronavirus risks.

Chile's decision to close its borders Monday had an immediate effect for the Holland America cruise ship Zaandam, which has no known or suspected cases on board. "Despite a positive outlook for disembarking Zaandam guests today at Punta Arenas, Chile, we were not allowed to do so by local authorities. Therefore, the ship departed the port this evening and is now en route to San Antonio, Chile, for a service call to take on fuel and other provisions," Holland America said in a statement. "Our Seattle headquarters and the ship are working with several governments and embassies on options for where to disembark guests."

Aboard the Golden Princess, three passengers have been quarantined aboard with respiratory symptoms; one individual was tested and returned a negative result for the virus. There are no known cases on board, and Golden Princess has been cleared to sail. She is now making her way to Australia.

Norwegian Jewel has canceled port calls in Tahiti and Fiji after she was denied permission to enter, and she is now anchored up off Suva. "We are actively working to find an alternative port and are communicating with guests regularly as we have further information,” operator NCL said in a statement. The vessel has no known or suspected cases on board.