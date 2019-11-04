Three Killed in Blast Aboard Russian Tanker

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-04 13:52:57

[Brief] Three seafarers were killed in an explosion aboard the 3,000 dwt Russian bunkering tanker Zaliv America off Nakhodka on Saturday, according to Russian authorities.

Video from the scene shows the Zaliv America's deck peeled open by the force of the blast, with her abovedecks piping and equipment left a tangled pile of wreckage. No fire was reported.

Two seafarers were killed by the blast and one more died after he was tossed over the side by the force of the explosion, according to Russian media.

The vessel is believed to be in stable condition, with a watertight hull and no risk of pollution. An investigation into the circumstances of the casualty is under way.

The identity of the vessel involved in the casualty has been widely misreported as the Aframax crude tanker Zaliv America (IMO 9354301), which is currently operating several thousand miles to the southwest of Nakhodka.